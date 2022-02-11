China says to scrutinise iron ore inventories, trading after unusual price moves

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's state planner said on Friday it and the market regulator will send teams to the commodity exchange and major ports to look into iron ore inventories and trading in the spot and futures markets due to recent unusual price moves.

In a statement published on the National Development and Reform Commission's official WeChat account, the state planner said it would closely monitor iron ore market operations and price movements, and take effective measures to ensure market order.

