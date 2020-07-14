China says to sanction Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sale

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the government would put sanctions on Lockheed Martin LMT.N for involvement in the latest U.S. arms sale to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

The company is the main contractor for a $620 million upgrade package for Taiwan's Patriot surface-to-air missiles.

China strongly opposes all U.S. arms sales to democratic Taiwan, saying it is an interference in internal Chinese affairs.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

