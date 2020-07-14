Companies
LMT

China says to sanction Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sale

Contributor
Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the government would put sanctions on Lockheed Martin for involvement in the latest U.S. arms sale to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the government would put sanctions on Lockheed Martin LMT.N for involvement in the latest U.S. arms sale to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

The company is the main contractor for a $620 million upgrade package for Taiwan's Patriot surface-to-air missiles.

China strongly opposes all U.S. arms sales to democratic Taiwan, saying it is an interference in internal Chinese affairs.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Paylocity CEO Details Software Firm's Expanding Business Opportunities

    Paylocity stock earns a spot on IBD's coveted Stock Spotlight screen, which highlights companies with strong earnings and sales growth as well as top-notch technical action. Paylocity CEO Steve Beauchamp discusses the company's solid performance.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular