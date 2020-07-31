China says to penalise Luckin Coffee for accounting fraud

Corrects number for inflated profits in the last paragraph

BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance will impose administrative penalties on Luckin Coffee after it confirmed an accounting fraud that forced the onetime market player to delist from NASDAQ.

The ministry completed its inspections into Luckin Coffee (China) and Luckin Coffee (Beijing), which found Luckin booked 2.25 billion yuan ($322.60 million) of sales through fake coupons from April 2019 to the end of last year, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

It also found Luckin inflated sales by 2.12 billion yuan during that period. Costs were inflated by 1.2 billion yuan while profits were inflated by 908 million yuan, it added.

($1 = 6.9746 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.