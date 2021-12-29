China says to extend some favourable income tax policies

China will extend some favourable income tax policies to ease the tax burden for low-income groups, state media said on Wednesday, quoting a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The measure is expected to cut taxes by 110 billion yuan ($17.3 billion) a year, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

($1 = 6.3651 Chinese yuan renminbi)

