Commodities

China says to ease car buying curbs to boost sales

Contributors
Yawen Chen Reuters
Yilei Sun Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's commerce ministry will relax or remove restrictions on car purchases in some regions to help sales of new vehicles, while accelerating plans to boost the scrapping of old ones.

Adds details, quotes

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry will relax or remove restrictions on car purchases in some regions to help sales of new vehicles, while accelerating plans to boost the scrapping of old ones.

Wang Bin, the deputy head of the ministry's consumption promotion division, said the ministry will continue to help "realize the consumption potential" in the world's largest auto market, during a weekly briefing held online on Thursday.

China's auto industry suffered a 79% drop in sales in February and expects a fall of around 10% in the first half of this year.

While the coronavirus outbreak has been mostly contained at home, Liu Changyu, another senior commerce ministry official, said, its spread overseas will inevitably impact China's auto trade and its supply chain.

The ministry will therefore guide Chinese automakers to expand orders from overseas suppliers, stock up on inventory and make alternative plans, Liu said.

(Reporting by Yawen Chen, Yilei Sun and Se Young Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alexander Smith)

((yawen.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2126; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/ywchen1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular