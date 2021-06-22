China says to auction 1st batch of state metal reserves on July 5-6

Banking

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China's state reserves administration said on Tuesday it would publicly auction 20,000 tonnes of copper reserves, as well as 30,000 tonnes of zinc and 50,000 tonnes of aluminium, on July 5-6.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in three separate notices on its website the sales constituted the first batches of a release of metal stockpiles.

