China says to auction 1st batch of state metal reserves on July 5-6

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China's state reserves administration said on Tuesday it would publicly auction 20,000 tonnes of copper reserves, as well as 30,000 tonnes of zinc and 50,000 tonnes of aluminium, on July 5-6.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in three separate notices on its website the sales constituted the first batches of a release of metal stockpiles.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

