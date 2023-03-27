China says ties with Honduras a political decision without conditions

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - The establishment of bilateral relations between China and Honduras is a political decision without any preconditions, China's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Diplomatic ties are not something for trade," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing in response to a question on whether China would give Honduras almost $2.5 billion it had earlier sought from Taiwan.

