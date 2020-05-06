US Markets

China says tariffs should not be used as weapons after U.S. threats

Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday tariffs should not be used as a weapon, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs last week as a retaliatory measure over Beijing's handling of the coronavirus crisis. [nL1N2CI39J]

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a daily briefing that tariffs in general hurt all parties involved. She reiterated that the United States should stop shifting its responsibilities over COVID-19 and said accusations that China deliberately spread the virus are baseless.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

