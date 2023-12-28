China says Taiwan is 'hyping up' military threat for electoral gain

Recasts, updates throughout from paragraph 2

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's defence ministry accused Taiwan's government on Thursday of deliberately "hyping up" a military threat from China for electoral gain ahead of elections on the island in a little more than two weeks' time.

Taiwan's Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary election will shape the Chinese-claimed island's relations with Beijing, which has over the past four years ramped up military pressure to assert its sovereignty claims.

As the election approaches Taiwan has been reporting Chinese fighter jets and warships around the island, as well as balloons crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait, though the military says they are most likely for weather monitoring purposes.

Speaking at a monthly news conference in Beijing, Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said Taiwan's government was to blame for the tensions.

"The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are deliberately hyping up the so-called 'military threat from the mainland' and exaggerating tensions," said Wu, referring to Taiwan's ruling party which Beijing detests as separatists.

"This is entirely to seek electoral gain," he added.

Taiwan's defence ministry said this week they were not seeing any signs of large-scale Chinese military activity before elections but were keeping a close watch on China.

Wu said China's People's Liberation Army was well aware of what Taiwan's military movements were.

"We will, as always, take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)

