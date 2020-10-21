China says Sweden should address its wrong decision on Huawei, ZTE

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sweden should adopt an objective attitude and address its wrong decision to avoid negative impact on Swedish companies in China following Stockholm's ban on products from HuaweiHWT.UL and ZTE0763.HK000063.SZ in its planned 5G spectrum auction, Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a news briefing in Beijing.

The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) on Tuesday banned the use of products from Huawei and ZTE by companies taking part in the auction scheduled for next month.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Liangping Gao; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gao.Liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.