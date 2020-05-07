US Markets

China says supports WHO, opposes U.S., others trying to politicise COVID-19

Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGHSU WANG

China said on Thursday it supports World Health Organization efforts to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, and opposes attempts by the United States and some other countries to politicise the issue and attack Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's comments comparing the outbreak to Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks, said the enemy the United States faced was the coronavirus and not China.

