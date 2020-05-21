US Markets

China says supports improving system, mechanism related to HK constitution，basic law

Contributors
Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Judy Hua Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Beijing supports improving the system and mechanism related to the constitution and basic law of Hong Kong and Macau, the ruling Communist Party's fourth-ranked leader and head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - Beijing supports improving the system and mechanism related to the constitution and basic law of Hong Kong and Macau, the ruling Communist Party's fourth-ranked leader and head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference said Thursday.

Wang Yang was speaking at the opening of the annual session of the government advisory body that meets in parallel with China's parliament, which opens its annual session on Friday.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Judy Hua; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular