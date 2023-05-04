News & Insights

US Markets

China says South China Sea should not be 'hunting ground' for foreign forces

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

May 04, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 4 (Reuters) - China firmly opposes any country citing bilateral treaties to interfere in the South China Sea and undermine China's territorial interests and rights, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The South China Sea is home to all regional countries, and should not be a hunting ground for external forces," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing when asked about a U.S. move to reaffirm its decades-old security alliance with the Philippines.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.