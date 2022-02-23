US Markets
China says ride-hailing firms must disclose pricing details to the public

Eduardo Baptista Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China's transport ministry said on Thursday that ride-hailing companies should disclose pricing details to the public, according to state broadcaster China Central Television.

Wang Xiuchun, deputy director of the Department of Transport Services of the Ministry of Transport, also said at a press conference that online ride-hailing firms should set reasonable upper limits on commissions and make them public.

