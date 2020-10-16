China says report saying Uighur children being separated from parents is 'farce'

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The foreign ministry in Beijing on Friday dismissed as a "farce" a news report saying that China is separating ethnic Uighur children from their parents as part of social engineering policies in the western region of Xinjiang.

At a news briefing, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also rejected the Economist magazine's characterisation of China's policies in Xinjiang, where most of China's Muslim Uighur population lives, as a crime against humanity.

