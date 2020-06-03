World Markets

China says relevant departments in contact with Angola on debt relief

Contributor
Cate Cadell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the relevant departments were in contact with Angola over its request for debt relief.

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the relevant departments were in contact with Angola over its request for debt relief.

China hopes other countries will also assist Africa in evaluating its debt requirements, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the ministry, at a regular media briefing.

Angola's finance ministry said on Tuesday that the country had asked for G20 debt relief and was in advanced stages of talks with some countries importing its oil on adjusting financing facilities.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular