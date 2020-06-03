China says relevant departments in contact with Angola on debt relief

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the relevant departments were in contact with Angola over its request for debt relief.

China hopes other countries will also assist Africa in evaluating its debt requirements, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the ministry, at a regular media briefing.

Angola's finance ministry said on Tuesday that the country had asked for G20 debt relief and was in advanced stages of talks with some countries importing its oil on adjusting financing facilities.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

