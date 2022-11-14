China says property market shows positive changes but downward trend continues

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's property market has shown some positive changes but the downward trend continues, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said on Tuesday.

China's economy will gradually recover as a raft of policy measures gains traction, Fu told a news conference.

(Reporting by Tina Qiao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

