China says Premier Li will attend G20 summit

BEIJING, Sept 4 (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Qiang will lead his country's delegation at the G20 leaders summit in New Delhithis weekend, China's foreign ministry said on Monday, confirming details published in a Reuters exclusive report last month.

China hopes the summit can consolidate consensus, convey confidence and promote development, spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference.

Li's attendance means in effect that President Xi Jinping will not attend because China would not have its two most powerful leaders abroad simultaneously, let alone appearing at the same event.

