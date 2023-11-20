China says pig production capacity too high -state media

Adds detail

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of October was still larger than needed at 42.1 million pigs, state media reported on Monday, raising the supply of live pigs to the market and pressuring prices.

The number of breeding sows was slightly lower than September's 42.4 million and has been declining for 10 months.

However, given the rising production rate of sows and lower than expected pork consumption, pig production capacity is still too much, said state broadcaster CCTV, citing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Hog prices at 15.18 yuan per kilogram are 42% lower than a year ago.

The ministry will "stabilise" land, environmental, financial and other supportive policies to encourage a more reasonable level of production, it added without providing further detail.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.