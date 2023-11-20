China says pig production capacity too high -state media

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China's sow herd is still larger than needed at 42.1 million pigs, state media reported on Monday, citing the agriculture ministry.

The ministry will "stabilise" supportive policies to encourage a more reasonable level of production, it added.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman )

