China says opposes U.S. politicizing trade issues on U.S. delisting of Chinese telcos

BEIJING, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China said on Monday it firmly opposes the United States government's behaviour of politicizing trade issues after the New York Stock Exchange began delisting three Chinese telecom firms that Washington says have military ties.

Beijing will adopt the necessary measures to safeguard the legal rights of Chinese companies, foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, told a regular news briefing.

The NYSE said last week it would begin delisting China Mobile 0941.HK, China Unicom 0762.HK and China Telecom 0728.HK in response to a decision by President Donald Trump to bar U.S. investment in firms owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

(Reporting By Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

