China says Nicaragua made right decision to re-establish diplomatic ties

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China commends Nicaragua on its "right" decision to re-establish diplomatic ties and to break off ties with Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The statement comes as government representatives from China and Nicaragua met in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Friday.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

