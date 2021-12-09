US Markets

China says Nicaragua made right decision to re-establish diplomatic ties

Yew Lun Tian Reuters
China commends Nicaragua on its "right" decision to re-establish diplomatic ties and to break off ties with Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The statement comes as government representatives from China and Nicaragua met in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Friday.

