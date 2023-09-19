China says more attention should be given to yuan exchange rate against other currencies

BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - More attention should be given to the exchange rate of the yuan against a basket of currencies, a China central bank official said on Wednesday.

China will resolutely curb disruptions to the market order, and resolutely guard against the risk of exchange rate overshooting, Zou Lan, head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said.

"People usually discuss more about the exchange rate of the yuan against the dollar, but in fact, the exchange rate of the yuan against a basket of currencies can more comprehensively reflect the changes in the value of the currency," Zou said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.