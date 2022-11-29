China says journalists should eschew activities unrelated to their role

Credit: REUTERS/CASEY HALL

November 29, 2022 — 02:37 am EST

Written by Eduardo Baptista for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Journalists should not engage in activities unrelated to their role, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after broadcaster BBC said one of its reporters had been assaulted and detained while covering weekend protests in Shanghai.

The BBC is playing the victim, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news conference in Beijing.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.