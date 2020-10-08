China says joins COVAX vaccine facility for COVID-19

China said on Friday it has formally joined the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, becoming the biggest economy to back the initiative to date.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement that China has ample COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capabilities and will prioritise supplying developing countries when vaccines are ready.

The COVAX facility, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021.

