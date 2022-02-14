China says its upgraded free trade deal with New Zealand to take effect from April 7

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published

An upgraded free trade pact between China and New Zealand will be effective from April 7, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - An upgraded free trade pact between China and New Zealand will be effective from April 7, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The pact was signed by the countries in January, 2021 to give exports from the Pacific nation greater access to the world's second-largest economy.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More