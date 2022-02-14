China says its upgraded free trade deal with New Zealand to take effect from April 7

SHANGHAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - An upgraded free trade pact between China and New Zealand will be effective from April 7, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The pact was signed by the countries in January, 2021 to give exports from the Pacific nation greater access to the world's second-largest economy.

