China says its potential growth rate reflects world growth rate - state planner

March 28, 2023 — 09:13 pm EDT

BOAO, March 29 (Reuters) - China's potential growth rate is the potential growth rate of the whole world，an official from China's state planner said on Wednesday.

Zhao Chenxin, Deputy Director General of China's National Development and Reform Commission, told the Boao Forum in southern China's Hainan province that economic globalisation has suffered some setbacks and twists, but has generally continued to move forward.

