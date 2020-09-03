China says its new tech export rules do not target any specific company

BEIJING, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's new tech export rules do not target any specific company, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked if the new rules mean ByteDance's sale of TikTok's U.S. operations could require Beijing's approval.

Gao Feng, spokesman for the commerce ministry, made the comments at a weekly briefing.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

