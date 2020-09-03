US Markets
China says its new tech export rules do not target any specific company

China's new tech export rules do not target any specific company, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked if the new rules mean ByteDance's sale of TikTok's U.S. operations could require Beijing's approval.

Gao Feng, spokesman for the commerce ministry, made the comments at a weekly briefing.

