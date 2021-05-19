China says it will stabilise commodity market, step up trade and stockpiling adjustment

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China will strengthen management from both supply and demand sides to curb "unreasonable" increases in commodity prices, and prevent the pass-through to the consumer, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The country will step up adjustments on the trade and stockpiling of commodities, and reinforce inspections on both spot and futures market, according to a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.