China says it will stabilise commodity market, step up trade and stockpiling adjustment

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China will strengthen management from both supply and demand sides to curb "unreasonable" increases in commodity prices, and prevent the pass-through to the consumer, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The country will step up adjustments on the trade and stockpiling of commodities, and reinforce inspections on both spot and futures market, according to a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

