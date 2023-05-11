News & Insights

US Markets

China says it will resolutely object if U.S. curbs investment in semiconductor industry

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

May 11, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China will resolutely object if the U.S. restricts its firms from investing in Chinese semiconductor industry, said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson at China's commerce ministry on Thursday.

Shu said at a news briefing that such U.S. behaviors will affect companies' normal operation and damage the international economic and trade order.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.