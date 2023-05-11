China says it will resolutely object if U.S. curbs investment in semiconductor industry

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China will resolutely object if the U.S. restricts its firms from investing in Chinese semiconductor industry, said Shu Jueting, a spokesperson at China's commerce ministry on Thursday.

Shu said at a news briefing that such U.S. behaviors will affect companies' normal operation and damage the international economic and trade order.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.