China says it will minimise losses in agriculture sector

August 17, 2023

Written by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang, Ryan Woo for Reuters

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will minimise losses in agriculture sector in flood-hit areas, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said on Thursday, citing a politburo standing committee meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The country will restore normal production and life in flood-hit areas in a timely manner, CCTV reported, adding China will make good use of disaster relief funds to speed up the reconstruction work.

