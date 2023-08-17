China says it will minimise losses in agriculture sector

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will minimise losses in agriculture sector in flood-hit areas, state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) said on Thursday, citing a politburo standing committee meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The country will restore normal production and life in flood-hit areas in a timely manner, CCTV reported, adding China will make good use of disaster relief funds to speed up the reconstruction work.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

