US Markets

China says it will act to protect its interests after UK Huawei ban

Contributor
Martin Pollard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

China said on Wednesday it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its interests following Britain's decision to purge all Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] equipment from its 5G network by the end of 2027.

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its interests following Britain's decision to purge all Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL equipment from its 5G network by the end of 2027.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that China strongly opposes Britain's decision and said the decision was driven by the politicization of commercial and technological issues and not by national security.

(Reporting by Martin Pollard; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular