China says it welcomes EU top diplomat's visit at earliest convenient time

July 05, 2023 — 02:34 am EDT

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - China values relations with the European Union and welcomes the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, to visit at the earliest convenient time, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

An EU spokesperson said on Tuesday that China cancelled a trip by Borrell scheduled for next week.

"We welcome High Level Representative Borrell to visit China at the earliest time convenient to both sides. We are willing to maintain communication with the EU about this," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.

