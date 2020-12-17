US Markets

China says it regrets Australia's appeal to WTO over barley tariffs

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN BARRETT

China on Thursday expressed regret over Australia's appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) on China's barley tariffs, the commerce ministry said, adding that it will proceed according to WTO dispute settlement mechanism.

China has received Australia's appeal launched on Wednesday seeking a review of its decision to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of Australian barley, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday.

