China says it opposes U.S. list of firms with alleged military ties

Tom Daly Reuters
China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday it firmly opposed a U.S. move placing 58 Chinese companies on a list of firms with alleged military ties, and vowed to take measures to safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday published the list of Chinese and Russian companies, restricting them from buying a wide range of U.S. goods and technology.

