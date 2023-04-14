China says it is reviewing levy of anti-dumping tariff on Australia's barley

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China said it will review the levy of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs imposed on imported Australia barley, China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this week, Australia reached an agreement with China to resolve their dispute over barley imports, the two countries said on Tuesday, the latest sign of improving ties between the major commodity trade partners.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang and Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

