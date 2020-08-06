US Markets

China says it is firmly opposed to U.S. action to block Chinese apps

Contributor
Cate Cadell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

China said on Thursday it was firmly opposed to the U.S. government's action to block Chinese apps and said the move went against market principles and had no factual basis.

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it was firmly opposed to the U.S. government's action to block Chinese apps and said the move went against market principles and had no factual basis.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing that China urged the United States to correct its mistake.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular