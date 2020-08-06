China says it is firmly opposed to U.S. action to block Chinese apps

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it was firmly opposed to the U.S. government's action to block Chinese apps and said the move went against market principles and had no factual basis.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing that China urged the United States to correct its mistake.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

