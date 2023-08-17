News & Insights

China says it has received export licence applications for gallium and germanium

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

August 17, 2023 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce has received some applications for export licence for gallium and germanium products, it said on Thursday.

China is now reviewing these applications in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said at a regular press conference.

The decision on whether to grant a permit will be made after taking into account factors including national security and interests, international obligations, end users as well as the eventual usage of these products, Shu said.

China announced in July that it would restrict the exports of eight gallium and six germanium products from Aug. 1, the latest salvo in an escalating war over access to high-tech microchips between Beijing and the United States.

It said that exporters of these products would need to obtain an export licence for dual-use items and technologies - those with potential military as well as civil applications.

It typically takes around 45 days to know the result after submitting applications to the ministry, two sources said.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.