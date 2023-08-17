China says it has received export licence applications for gallium and germanium

BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce has received some applications for export licence for gallium and germanium products, it said on Thursday.

China is now reviewing these applications in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said at a regular press conference.

The decision on whether to grant a permit will be made after taking into account factors including national security and interests, international obligations, end users as well as the eventual usage of these products, Shu said.

China announced in July that it would restrict the exports of eight gallium and six germanium products from Aug. 1, the latest salvo in an escalating war over access to high-tech microchips between Beijing and the United States.

It said that exporters of these products would need to obtain an export licence for dual-use items and technologies - those with potential military as well as civil applications.

It typically takes around 45 days to know the result after submitting applications to the ministry, two sources said.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

