China says it conducted military exercise around Taiwan to warn U.S.

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday it recently conducted a military exercise around Taiwan as a "serious warning" to interactions between the United States and Taiwan, Chinese state media reported.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory.

