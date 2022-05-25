US Markets

China says it conducted military exercise around Taiwan to warn U.S.

Yew Lun Tian Reuters
China's military said on Wednesday it recently conducted a military exercise around Taiwan as a "serious warning" to interactions between the United States and Taiwan, Chinese state media reported.

China views self-ruled Taiwan as its territory.

