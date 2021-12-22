China says it approves SK Hynix's Intel deal with conditions

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Wednesday that it had approved SK Hynix's acquisition of Intel's NAND business but with conditions.

The concentration of the PCIe and SATA solid state disk businesses after the acquisition will have or may have a restrictive effect on competition in those markets, so additional conditions to this deal are needed, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

