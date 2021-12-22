US Markets
INTC

China says it approves SK Hynix's Intel deal with conditions

Contributors
Ryan Woo Reuters
Ella Cao Reuters
Published

China's market regulator said on Wednesday that it had approved SK Hynix's acquisition of Intel's NAND business but with conditions.

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Wednesday that it had approved SK Hynix's acquisition of Intel's NAND business but with conditions.

The concentration of the PCIe and SATA solid state disk businesses after the acquisition will have or may have a restrictive effect on competition in those markets, so additional conditions to this deal are needed, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ella Cao; editing by Jason Neely)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular