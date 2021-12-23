US Markets
INTC

China says hopes Intel will respect facts and tell right from wrong

Contributor
Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it hoped Intel Corp would respect the facts, when asked to comment on the company's apology over a letter it sent on the sourcing of products or labour from the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it hoped Intel Corp INTC.O would respect the facts, when asked to comment on the company's apology over a letter it sent on the sourcing of products or labour from the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson at the foreign ministry, told reporters that he hoped Intel would tell what is right from what is wrong.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular