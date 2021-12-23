China says hopes Intel will respect facts and tell right from wrong

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it hoped Intel Corp INTC.O would respect the facts, when asked to comment on the company's apology over a letter it sent on the sourcing of products or labour from the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson at the foreign ministry, told reporters that he hoped Intel would tell what is right from what is wrong.

