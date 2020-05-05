China says HK will never be calm unless violent protesters removed

China's Hong Kong affairs office on Wednesday condemned Hong Kong protesters as a "political virus" who seek independence, warning that the city will never be calm unless what it said were violent black-clad protesters were all removed.

The office warned that China's central government will not sit idly by "with this recklessly demented force in place" and that China's greatest responsibility is in maintaining order and safeguarding national security.

