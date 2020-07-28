US Markets

China says HK to suspend crime-related agreements with UK, Canada, Australia

Contributor
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Hong Kong's government would suspend agreements on mutual assistance for criminal matters, including extradition, with Britain, Canada and Australia.

Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove reference to New Zealand, add reference to Australia

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Hong Kong's government would suspend agreements on mutual assistance for criminal matters, including extradition, with Britain, Canada and Australia.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing that the three countries' decision to suspend extradition agreements with Hong Kong over a new security law for the city constituted a gross interference in China's internal affairs.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Gareth Jones)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular