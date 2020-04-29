China says has prepared pool of transport projects worth $113 bln

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published

China's transport ministry said on Thursday it has a pool of transportion projects with a total investment value of 800 billion yuan ($113.02 billion) that can start as soon as funding is guaranteed, as policymakers look to kickstart the sputtering economy.

BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - China's transport ministry said on Thursday it has a pool of transportion projects with a total investment value of 800 billion yuan ($113.02 billion) that can start as soon as funding is guaranteed, as policymakers look to kickstart the sputtering economy.

Ministry spokesman Wu Chungeng also told reporters during a briefing that Chinese people in general still do not have a strong desire for travel during the upcoming May Day holiday break, which starts Friday and ends on May 5, as caution remains high following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Those who opt to travel during the break will likely make short-range trips by car within their provinces, he said.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More