China says GMO soy, corn yields up to 11.6% higher in large trials

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China's large-scale trials of genetically modified soybeans and corn this year have demonstrated 'outstanding' results, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on its website on Thursday.

It added that trials in 20 counties in five provinces this year had showed the technology could increase yields by up to 11.6%.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

