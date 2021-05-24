China says former Sinopec executive under probe for graft

Chen Aizhu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

A former top executive of China Petrochemical Corp, or Sinopec Group, is under investigation for suspected serious "disciplinary violations", according to a statement by China's top anti-corruption watchdog on Monday.

Zhang Haichao retired in 2017 as a deputy general manager of Sinopec, parent company of Sinopec Corp 0386.HK, and prior to that a vice president of Sinopec Corp in charge of fuel marketing, the China Central Discipline Inspection Commission said on its website.

