China says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.

Huizhong Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from U.S. stock exchanges would severely harm U.S. interests.

In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalisations about China-based companies' accounting practices.

He made the remarks when asked about remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu; writing by Se Young Lee; editing by John Stonestreet)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

