China says Feb sow herd at 40.42 mln, down 0.6% m/m

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China had 40.42 million sows at the end of February, down 0.6% month-on-month and down 6.9% from the previous year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday.

The number of pigs slaughtered by pig enterprises in February slid by 6.9% from a year before to 21.04 million heads, a 43.5% drop from the prior month.

(Reporting by Amy Lv, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

