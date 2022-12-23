US Markets

China says domestic production of medical supplies is sufficient

December 23, 2022 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China's domestic production of medical supplies is expanding and is generally sufficient, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The epidemic prevention and control situation in China is generally predictable and controllable, said Mao Ning at a regular press briefing, remarking on a question on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying China has not asked it for vaccines.

"Currently, China's vaccination rate is rising, as is the ability of the vaccine to treat people," said Mao.

China is battling an outbreak of COVID-19 infections that is pressuring its health system and the United States has offered to aid Beijing.

Blinken said China has to date for help.

