China says conducted readiness patrol as U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's military said on Tuesday it conducted a combat readiness patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait, after its defence ministry condemned a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. Congressional delegation it said had arrived on a military aircraft.

The patrol was aimed at the "seriously wrong" words and actions of "relevant countries" on the Taiwan issue and the activities of pro-independence forces in Taiwan, a Chinese military spokesperson said in a statement.

Cross-strait tensions have been rising in recent months, with Taiwan complaining for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island.

Several Taiwan media outlets reported on Tuesday that unspecified members from both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate had arrived in Taipei on Tuesday evening on a U.S. military plane.

Taiwan's presidential office declined to comment. The American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's defence ministry said in a statement that members of the U.S. Congress had arrived in Taiwan by military plane.

"We firmly oppose and strongly condemn this," it said.

China has not ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control, despite the island's claim that it is an independent country that will defend its freedom and democracy.

